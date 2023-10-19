A student of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad, Telangana, was allegedly physically assaulted on the night of Wednesday, October 18. There are also allegations of sexual assault surrounding the incident. This was confirmed by multiple sources from the university, all of whom wished to remain anonymous.



The sources also informed that students of the university have gathered near the administrative block of the campus, and are protesting against the assault.



According to the sources, the student was reportedly assaulted by two unidentified men on campus at around 10 pm on October 18. What is important to note, it is being claimed that she was assaulted for participating in the student protest which was held on October 16.



It may be recalled that on Monday, October 16, the students of EFLU were protesting in demand for the reconstitution of the Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) Committee of the university. As part of the protest, the students also boycotted classes. The protests, which started late on Monday, October 16, and continued till Tuesday, October 17, saw a strength of 300 students.



EdexLive reached out to the officials of the university for a comment, but there was no response. This copy will be updated once a response is received from the university.