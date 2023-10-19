The freshers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow are continuing to stage a protest march and sit-in-protest and today, October 19, is their second day of protest. They demand the allotment of hostels to all the students while prioritising students from other states. The protest march and sit-in-protest were initially started on Wednesday, October 18.

Giving more details, the Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Unit of BBAU, Abdul Wahab, said, "Around 40 newly admitted students have taken part in the protest which was held from 4 pm to 8 pm on October 18." When asked if there was any response from the officials after the protest, Abdul said, "They have refused to take our demands into consideration and the students will stage a march and sit-in-protest again today."

As per the statement released by the SFI unit on October 18, the demands of the students are:

1. Allot hostel to all

2. Give preference to students from other states in hostel allotment

3. Open hostel dormitories for allotments and acquire buildings near the university campus to convert them into hostels

4. Allot hostel to all female students on a priority basis

5. Immediate allotment of hostels

Previous representations

In a statement released by the student union, it is mentioned that many letters and applications were given to the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) to solve the issue of hostel allotment matters as per the manual rules. "But the DSW violated the rules of the hostel manual while alloting hostels which led to a lot of students being stranded and a lot of students from other states, especially girl students leaving the university," the unit alleges.