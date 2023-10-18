Industries and Information Technology (IT) Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao met the parents of deceased Pravallika, today, October 18. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister expressed condolences and assured the family that appropriate justice would be served, as seen in a video clip shared by The New Indian Express.

Marri Pravallika, a 23-year-old died by suicide on October 13 allegedly due to personal reasons. However, it is alleged that she took this extreme step due to a delay in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group exams. This situation has led to huge protests by candidates and a political war of words. However, the mother of the deceased Marri Vijaya on October 17 clarified that her daughter died due to personal reasons and urged people not to drag her family into politics.

Today, the family members, mother, father and brother of Pravallika, met the minister and in response, the minister assured that appropriate justice will be served. Stating that though it is an unfortunate death incident and nothing can compensate for the loss, he assured, "The boy involved in this will be caught and a job will be given to Pravallika's brother."

In the video clip, Pranay Kumar, brother of Pravallika, said they have shared all the details related to the matter. "Anna (brother) has already spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and has asked them to serve justice." Further, he assured us that he would support our family in all needs, Pranay said.