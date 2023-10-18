On October 17, Tuesday, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that a committee has been appointed to explore the possibilities of transforming state sports meet into School Olympics so that various games could be included. He said this after inaugurating the 65th State Sports Meet at Kunnamkulam, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, Sivankutty pointed out that a special calendar would be prepared to conduct sports competitions that will benefit students. "Students can practice and prepare in a better way if they know about the schedule of the competitions well in advance. The director of education has been instructed to make a proposal for preparing the sports calendar," he said.

Adding more, the minister said that the committee to transform sports meet into School Olympics consists of a director of public education, an additional director (Public Education), and a sports organiser. He added that the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government was keen to recognise the achievements of sportspersons from the state.

His statement comes at a time when the opposition has come down heavily against the state government for neglecting the sports sector. "In the past seven years of LDF rule, 676 sportspersons have been given government jobs under sports quota," he added.

Similar to previous years, the competitions are scheduled in morning and evening sessions with special arrangements being made like floodlights. "About 60 sports-specific volunteers have been deployed in the region. Warming area and first call room have been set up for the smooth conduct of events," he added.