At least seven school children and the driver of the van in which they were travelling were injured after a school bus rammed into it in southwest Delhi on the afternoon of October 17, police said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where the children were discharged after treatment for minor bruises, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, the police said that the van driver is recuperating in the hospital. The accident took place at Basantara Line near Kendriya Vidyalaya. It is reported that the school bus belonged to St Thomas School in Dwarka and the Eeco van was carrying children from Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 1. All children were below seven years of age.



Speaking more on this, the police said, "Both the vehicles had a head-on collision. It is suspected that the bus was moving on the wrong side due to which the accident took place." He added, "A case under a relevant section of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway."

The school bus driver identified as Naveen Kumar, the 25-year-old who had fled from the spot, was later arrested. Parents of students later took them to other hospitals for medical examination, said police, as stated in a report by PTI.