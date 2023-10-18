Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, October 17, said that Sainik Schools in Public-Private-Partnership mode will be established in various districts of the state. This will not only enhance the state's contribution to the armed forces but also prepare a substantial number of Agniveers, he said, as per an official statement.



The CM said this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the All India Sainik School National Games 2023, hosted at Sainik School, Kunjpura in Karnal. Additionally, he also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore to develop the school's infrastructure, as stated in a report by PTI.



More than 650 players from various Sainik Schools across the country participated in diverse competitions conducted during this event. The CM said that it is a matter of great pride that the games have been organised in Haryana for the first time. Further, speaking on the occasion, he said the event offers numerous participating athletes an opportunity to be selected for national and international competitions.



He also underscored the invaluable lessons taught by sports, such as discipline and determination and added that sports competitions provide players with a platform to showcase their talent, fostering mutual understanding of each other's perspectives, beliefs, lifestyles and more, thus, contributing to the strengthening of national unity.



As per the statement released, Khattar said the competitions marked a significant milestone when it comes to the participation of girl cadets for the first time, signifying a strong commitment to women's empowerment. This inclusive approach aligns with the spirit of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, he asserted.



He said every tenth soldier recruited in the Indian Army hails from Haryana. In 2008, the state opened its second Sainik School in Rewari district, and another is in the process of being established in Matanhail, Jhajjar, with 61 acres of land allocated for this purpose in 2021.