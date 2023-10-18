Published: 18th October 2023
Rourkela gets new POSCO court to ensure speedy justice
On October 16, Monday, the Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of Orissa High Court, BR Sarangi, virtually inaugurated a new Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) at Rourkela to deal with cases under POCSO Act and rape.
The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of a surge in crimes against women and children and issued guidelines and directions to ensure expeditious dispensation of justice in such cases. The Centre and the state government had accordingly formulated a scheme for establishing special courts for fast-tracking cases under the POCSO Act and crimes against women.
Further, speaking on this, an official release issued by the high court stated that under the scheme, 20 fast-track special courts had already been inaugurated in all the district headquarters. Additionally, Rourkela is the first outlying station to have a fast-track special court, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.
Addressing the occasion, the ACJ said the objective of the fast-track special courts is to expedite the delivery of justice in cases involving POCSO offences and crimes against women. He expressed hope that the new fast-track special court at Rourkela would fulfil the objective and deliver timely and effective justice.