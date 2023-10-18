The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulator of medical education in India, convened its 11th meeting with a mandate of improving medical education in the country, a press release by the commission stated.

A draft of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023, was placed before the commission during the meeting on Wednesday, October 18.

In the press release, Dr Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), and Head of the Publication Division at NMC, emphasised, "This strategic meeting reflects NMC's commitment to advancing policies and refining coordination, ensuring access to quality medical education across the nation."

In the meeting, it was highlighted that the commission has passed 13 new regulations regarding medical education and profession in the last year. It also emphasises that NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board issued 1671 Eligibility Certificates and 200 temporary permissions during the same time.

Highlighting the new agenda taken up by the NMC in the 11th meeting, the release added that new training and learning programmes for all officers and members of boards were taken into consideration.

Several other issues for administration reforms like streamlining the process of appeals were discussed and critical decisions were taken in the day-long meeting, added the press statement.