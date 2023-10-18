On October 17, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a web portal Apna Chandrayaan which has activity-based support material including colouring books, online quizzes, and jigsaw puzzles for school students on Mission Chandrayaan-3. Additionally, developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the aegis of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Pradhan also released 10 special modules on Chandrayaan-3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What does this portal offer? A comprehensive overview of its various facets, including scientific, technological, and social aspects, as well as the emotional journey and team spirit of the scientists involved. On the lines of the Mission Chandrayaan-3 module, the ministry plans to come up with more such modules on 14 different topics, including women empowerment, COVID-19 vaccination, India's G20 Presidency and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Success of Chandrayaan-3 is one of the most significant achievements of the 21st century that has inspired the children of the country the most." Further, he suggested the development of the app of the web portal to make it more accessible in facilitating self-learning among students.

Impact of Chandrayaan-3

Pradhan said, "Chandrayaan 3 has ignited confidence among students and inspired them to understand technology, which will help in developing scientific temperament among them. Additionally, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, of ISRO, and Secretary, of the Department of Space, to take Chandrayaan-3 stories to the children of the country.

He also urged him to make Science fun for the students."India will be the Viswa Guru sharing knowledge for the global good," he said. Meanwhile, he suggested the NCERT to bring out social stories that will make education accessible, affordable, and qualitative, and help in bringing gender parity, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.