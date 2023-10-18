Videos depicting alleged violence by Hamas in its war with Israel were circulated on a school's social media platform by a former student in Ramgarh, Jharkhand on Tuesday, October 17, police said. Giving more details, they said, apart from the graphic images of the violence, the former student of the Ramgarh school allegedly shared porn videos as well, as stated in a report by PTI.

The officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Hari Nandan Singh said that the alleged incident took place in a private school at Ramgarh and the video was deleted from the social media group of Class VIII, which was created by the class teachers to be in touch with the students.



Additionally, following the incident, the group settings were also changed and the students were restricted from posting any material. The former student who allegedly posted the pictures was removed from the school group, the police added.

On seeing the videos on the smartphones of their wards, a number of parents rushed to the school and demanded the arrest of the alleged former student who posted the videos, the police said. Further, the school principal confirmed that the former student posted videos of Hamas militants slitting the throats of people in war-torn Gaza.



However, no complaints have been registered either by the school management or the parents of the students, the police said. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI that the administration will look into the issue and initiate action against the guilty after the probe.