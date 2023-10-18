The Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Those who are interested can apply for DU ITEP 2023 by registering via the official website. To note, the last date to register is October 20, 2023, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, ITEP is a four-year degree programme that emphasises the development of a multidisciplinary approach to teacher education within higher education. The course is divided into eight semesters and grants a dual-major bachelor's degree. One major is in education, and the other focuses on a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field of knowledge.

For this year, ITEP is available at two prominent women's colleges: Mata Sundri College and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College. These colleges also offer stage-specific specializations in BA 8 Ed (Middle) and BA 8 Ed (Secondary), as stated in the university's release.



Eligible criteria

Women applicants interested in joining ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) of 2023, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). To apply to the University of Delhi, candidates must register via itep.uod.ac.in and use their NCET 2023 application number, the official notification added.



Applicants are advised to review the ITEP bulletin of information for 2023, which is accessible at admission.uod.ac.in, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.