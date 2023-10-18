In separate incidents, the Chennai city police have booked three persons, including a juvenile and a physical education teacher at a private school, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls. MKB Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) have booked Alwin (27), a Physical Education (PE) teacher at a private school based on a complaint from the parents of a Class IX student, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, a senior police officer said, "Alwin had allegedly developed a relationship with the minor girl and over a period of time, sexually assaulted her." Recently, the girl had taken an overdose of her epilepsy tablets after Alwin stopped talking to her. The family learnt of the developments and filed a police complaint. The teacher is yet to be arrested.

Another incident

In another incident, Koyambedu Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for the alleged sexual abuse of a five-year-old child. "On October 14, the child went to the accused boy's house to play when he molested the child," said the police. The child shared the boy's acts with the family members, after which, a police complaint was filed. The accused, a school dropout, was arrested and sent to a government home for boys.



"He abused the girl a couple of months ago and threatened her that he would harm her younger brother if she shared about the incident," said the police. The girl's mother recently learned of the incident and filed a police complaint against Syed Ibrahim (42).