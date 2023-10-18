In a tragic incident, a fourth-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur died by suicide and the body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from his hostel room in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal, today, morning, October 18. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old K Kiran Chandra who is a resident of Telangana. His parents have been informed about the unfortunate news.

A student of Electrical Engineering, Kiran Chandra was found hanging by his hostel mates and was immediately rushed to the hospital on the institute campus where the doctors declared that he was brought dead. The reason for the death is not yet clear and the development has created ripples within the institute campus, as stated in a report by IANS.



Thereafter, the police registered a case of unnatural death in the matter and his body was sent for post-mortem at the Midnapore Medical College & Hospital. The police have started an investigation into the matter though their initial assumption is that this is a case of suicide.



For similar incidents since last year, IIT Kharagpur has hit national headlines. In October 2022, a student Faizan Ahmed died under mysterious circumstances on the campus. In his case too, the body was recovered from a hostel room. The matter reached the level of Calcutta High Court.

Again in June this year, the body of another student, Suriya Dipen, was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the campus, as stated in a report by IANS.