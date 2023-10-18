On October 17, about six people were booked for allegedly attacking Allahabad University proctor and creating a ruckus in his office, police said. An FIR in this matter was registered at Colonelganj Police Station at the complaint of the university administration, an official release issued said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Allahabad University Public Relations Officer, Professor Jaya Kapoor, in a statement, said that about 50 people, many of whom are not from the university, gathered and closed the library gates in protest against the suspension of a student on charges of serious indiscipline. Further, she said that following this, when proctorial board members tried to stop them, they abused the proctor and had a scuffle with him. These people also tried to beat the assistant proctor, she added.

As per the release, the mob chasing the Proctorial Board team reached the proctor's office and created a ruckus there. She said the varsity called police and the crowd was dispersed only after they came.



In a statement issued, All India Students' Association (AISA) student leader Vivek Kumar said he along with several people had staged a protest on the Allahabad University campus against the suspension of postgraduate student Harendra Kumar and research student Manish Kumar.



As per his statement, Kumar has given a complaint to the Colonelganj Police Station, accusing Proctor Rakesh Singh of hurling casteist abuses at him and attacking him with a stick, as stated in a report by PTI.