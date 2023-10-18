After over 90 days since the suicide by a Bengaluru college student due to alleged mental harassment shook the student community, a chargesheet was filed by the police against the private institute in the city where the deceased was studying.

This update was shared by Dusyant Dubey, a Bengaluru-based activist on his Twitter (now X) handle, @St_Brosephs and was confirmed by the deceased’s family as well.

Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old Engineering student at Bengaluru’s PES University died by suicide on July 17 after jumping off the eighth floor of a building on the college campus. Reportedly, the college had accused Aditya of using unfair means during the examination.

The incident grabbed headlines and widely caught the attention of the student community in Bengaluru after the deceased’s family created a social media account ‘justiceforadityaprabhu’, posting a detailed description of the incident accusing the college administration, including the student's mentor and other senior officials, of mental harassment.

The Instagram page, which now has over 19,000 followers, was created in July 2023 and has been posting about students’ mental health and well-being in colleges. The family of Aditya Prabhu and Bengaluru’s activists have also organised protests and panel discussions in the recent past dedicated to ending the mistreatment and harassment of students in educational institutes.



Three months later, deceased's mother share…

On Tuesday, October 17, the deceased’s mother took to the Instagram handle ‘justiceforadityaprabhu’ to speak about her journey since the unfortunate incident.

“From being a person who has never entered a police station or a court before, to going there regularly. From being a person who has never even spoken in front of 5 people, to giving continuous interviews to the media and news channels. From being a person who has never participated in any event, a public gathering or a protest, to actively standing amidst large groups of people and speaking my heart out. All of it has honestly been so terrifying for me. And all this within just days of losing my baby,” the Instagram post read.

The post went on to read that the family is dedicated to bringing student-friendly, policy-level changes in the state’s education system to ensure students’ well-being and safety.