Today, October 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another person in connection with the multi-crore job recruitment scam in West Bengal. To recall, the investigation into the multi-crore cash-for-school job case is underway.

The arrested person has been identified as Director of M Basy Roy & Company Kaushik Maji. The company supplied optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for the written examinations for school jobs. On October 16, the CBI officials arrested Partha Sen, another top employee of the same company.

Majhi has been questioned several times by the CBI sleuths in the connection. The central agency officials too have conducted raid and search operations at his residence and offices and seized several paper and electronic documents in the matter.



Special Court

However, the CBI had already informed a special court that Partha Sen was directly responsible for tapering of the OMR sheets to make room for ineligible candidates to score higher marks in the written examinations. In the court, CBI also informed that a list of 752 candidates for the 2017 entrance examinations for school jobs in the state was prepared at the office of the said corporate entity, as stated in a report by IANS.



Of the 752 named in the list, 300 secured school jobs at a later stage, as per CBI’s submission at the court.