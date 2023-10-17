An Uttar Pradesh court has sentenced two teachers to seven years for working in government schools on the basis of forged documents. The convicts were identified as Gyan Prakash and Raju Yadav.

Also, on October 16, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tapasya Tripathi imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the convicts Gyan Prakash Yadav and Raju Yadav. Giving details of the case, SP Ballia, S Anand, said that on the complaint of Inspector Satyaprakash Singh of the Special Task Force (STF), Gorakhpur, a named FIR was registered against the two on October 12, 2022, under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 and 468 (falsification of documents) and 471 (falsification of electronic documents) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that Gyan Prakash Yadav had been working in the Government Primary School, Kurem, Rasra since 2011 on the basis of forged documents. When the STF arrested Gyan Prakash Yadav, it came to light that he along with Raju Yadav had prepared fake records, as stated in a report by PTI.



Raju Yadav was working in the government primary school in Fatehpur in the Madhuban area of Mau district on the basis of forged documents, the SP added.