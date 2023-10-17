Published: 17th October 2023
UGC revises fellowship amount for JRF, SRF, Dr DS Kothari, other schemes under it
The percentage for calculating house rent allowance, wherever applicable, will be based on fellowship amount
In a notification put out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) today, October 16, out a notice regarding the revision of the Fellowship amount under the UGC fellowship schemes.
"The University Grants Commission in its 572nd meeting held on 20 September, 2023 considered and approved the revised rates of Fellowship amount under the UGC Fellowship Schemes", stated the notice signed by Prof Manish R Joshi, Secretary of UGC.
|Name of the fellowship
|Existing Fellowship
(Rupees per month)
|Revised Fellowship
(Rupees per month)
|Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences
|JRF @Rs. 31.000/-pm for 2 years
SRF @Rs. 35.000/- pm for remaining tenure
|JRF @Rs. 37.000/-pm for 2 years
SRF @Rs. 42.000/- pm for remaining period
|Savitribai Jvotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child
|JRF @Rs. 31,000/-pm for 2 years
SRF @Rs. 35.000/- pm for remaining tenure
|JRF @Rs. 37,000/-pm for 2 years
SRF @Rs. 42,000/- pm for remaining period
|Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship (DSKPDF) *
|
Higher Post-Doctoral Fellowship: Rs. 54.000/-pm (entire tenure)
Post-Doctoral fellowship:
|
Higher Post-Doctoral Fellowship: Rs. 67,000/-pm (entire tenure)
Post-Doctoral fellowship:
|
Post-Doctoral Fellowship for Women *
PDF for SCIST *
Dr. S Radhakrishnan PDF
|Rs. 47,000/-pm for I year
Rs. 49,000/-pm for II year
Rs. 54,000/-pm for III year onwards
|Rs. 58,000/-pm for I year
Rs. 61,000/-pm for II year
Rs. 67,000/-pm for III year onwards
This revised fellowships will be applicable for existing beneficiaries only, stated the notice.