In a notification put out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) today, October 16, out a notice regarding the revision of the Fellowship amount under the UGC fellowship schemes.

"The University Grants Commission in its 572nd meeting held on 20 September, 2023 considered and approved the revised rates of Fellowship amount under the UGC Fellowship Schemes", stated the notice signed by Prof Manish R Joshi, Secretary of UGC.

Name of the fellowship Existing Fellowship

(Rupees per month) Revised Fellowship

(Rupees per month) Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences JRF @Rs. 31.000/-pm for 2 years

SRF @Rs. 35.000/- pm for remaining tenure JRF @Rs. 37.000/-pm for 2 years

SRF @Rs. 42.000/- pm for remaining period Savitribai Jvotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child JRF @Rs. 31,000/-pm for 2 years

SRF @Rs. 35.000/- pm for remaining tenure JRF @Rs. 37,000/-pm for 2 years

SRF @Rs. 42,000/- pm for remaining period Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship (DSKPDF) * Higher Post-Doctoral Fellowship: Rs. 54.000/-pm (entire tenure) Post-Doctoral fellowship:

Post-Doctoral Fellowship:

Rs. 47.000/-pm for 1 year

Rs.49.000/-pm for Il year

Rs. 54.000/-pm for III year Higher Post-Doctoral Fellowship: Rs. 67,000/-pm (entire tenure) Post-Doctoral fellowship:

Rs. 58,000/-pm for I year

Rs.61.000/-pm for Il year

Rs 67,000/- pm for III year Post-Doctoral Fellowship for Women * PDF for SCIST * Dr. S Radhakrishnan PDF Rs. 47,000/-pm for I year

Rs. 49,000/-pm for II year

Rs. 54,000/-pm for III year onwards Rs. 58,000/-pm for I year

Rs. 61,000/-pm for II year

Rs. 67,000/-pm for III year onwards

This revised fellowships will be applicable for existing beneficiaries only, stated the notice.