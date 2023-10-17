The recent developments of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examinations have been a cause for anger, ire, and worry for many aspirants in the state.

One year ago, the TSPSC conducted the Preliminary round of the Group 1 examination on October 16, 2022, with the Main paper scheduled to be held in February this year.

However, news of a leak of the prelims question paper began to emerge, which eventually led to the cancellation of the Group 1 prelims. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to probe the matter.

However, aspirants found themselves confused and protesting for justice, as they demanded that the TSPSC in its current constitution be dissolved, the culprits behind the leak be arrested, and that the aspirants get justice.

The TSPSC Group 1 Prelim was conducted again on July 11 amidst these protests and the SIT investigation.

One might expect things to go smoothly and that the exam would be conducted without hiccups this time – except, nothing of that sort happened. Those who appeared for the exam alleged that their biometric data was not recorded properly, owing to which, the Telangana High Court ordered that the exam be cancelled on September 23, for the second time in one year.

Aspirants were yet again left in a lurch, as their dreams of making it to the TSPSC were rendered directionless, once again.

On October 11, the TSPSC announced that the Group 2 preliminary exams, which were originally scheduled for November 2 and 3, have been postponed to January, compounding the woes of aspirants.

Their ire against the TSPSC boiled over when Marri Pravallika, a TSPSC aspirant, died by suicide last Friday, October 13, seemingly over the postponement of the Group 2 examinations.

Overnight, aspirants took to the streets to protest against the death. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party condemned the TSPSC and attacked the incumbent Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

However, the police, as well as her family, came out and confirmed that she took the grave step due to a personal issue.

Amidst all these developments, there seems to be a sense of hopelessness among aspirants, who are now disillusioned with the TSPSC.

“Considering giving up…”

Aspirants like Ande Srinivas, a TSPSC aspirant who attempted not only the Group 1 prelims but also the Group 4 prelims, and the Group 2 exams in 2016, are now considering not attempting the Group 2 prelims in January next year.

“These malfunctions are not happening for the first time,” he says. In 2016, the Group 2 exams were conducted from November 11 to 13. The results, however, were delayed. “We waited for the results for six months. Prior to that, the cut-offs and quota seats for SC/ST students were also not clearly stated. Only after approaching the court, did the results come out,” Srinivas claims.

Having seen the repeated cancellations of the exams, as well as the state government’s apathy, Srinivas had to take the hard decision to end his preparation for TSPSC. “Nothing has changed since 2016. As I have familial commitments, I decided to not appear for Group 2 in January next year,” he says.

No respite for competitive exam aspirants for a decade

A few public service aspirants have been left in a state of limbo ever since the state of Telangana was formed.

“I attempted the TSPSC Group 2 exams when the notification first came out in 2016 and was disqualified by just a few marks,” says Kamalakar Yadav, a TSPSC Aspirant. Kamalakar, who completed his MCom in 2014, had been preparing and appearing for competitive exams ever since he graduated.

This year, the aspirant, who hailed from the Jayashankar Bhupapally district, also appeared for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelim and the TSPSC DAO examination. He recalls feeling cheated when the news of the leak broke out first – and this feeling persisted as time went on.

“The level of corruption that is visible in the administration of the TSPSC, and the apathy of the government makes it clear that they only look out for their own power and selfish interests. They do not care about the unemployed youth in the state,” he says. Aspirants no longer trust the TSPSC, he adds.

Kamalakar talks about how he has been living away from home for the last ten years while preparing for competitive exams in Hyderabad. “I see so many of my peers going home for festivals and special occasions, while we aspirants have sacrificed spending time with our families for preparation. We have been trying to make our parents, communities, and villages proud by clearing competitive exams and obtaining postings in respectable jobs,” he says.

He speaks about aspirants like himself, who have similar stories to share. “In coaching centres and study halls of Dilsukhnagar and Ashok Nagar, in the library of Osmania University – you find people like me. People who have been trying their luck in the public sector for almost a decade, while pouring their time and money into it. We fought in the Telangana movement for jobs and a better future. Now we are unemployed and can barely afford food,” he says.

He further states that he has no hope that the TSPSC will conduct the Group 2 exams in January next year at all. However, on the occasion that it does, he says that he would attempt it. “I have been preparing for the TSPSC for nearly a decade now. I have a small glimmer of hope that I can clear the exam,” he says.