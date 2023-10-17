Clearing the air regarding the reason behind Pravallika's death, her mother Marri Vijaya, said, "Don't drag us into politics. Pravallika died due to personal reasons." In a video which is being circulated online, she demanded that the person responsible for her daughter's death should be hanged.

Today, October 17, in the same video clip circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pravallika's mother alleged that her daughter died due to personal reasons. "Unable to bear the torture by him (Pravallika's alleged lover) and not being able to share the pain with us, my daughter died by suicide," she said. "He should be punished the same way my daughter died," demands Vijaya.

Pravallika's death has led to agitations by the aspirants of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), unemployed youth and opposition political parties. While the police stated that the cause of the death was due to a love affair gone wrong, political party representatives and aspirants condemned it, alleging Pravallika died due to the delay in the conduction of TSPSC group exams.

On October 16, Congress party leader Judson Bakka wrote to Chief Electoral Officier (CEO) Vikas Raj demanding that a committee be set up to probe Pravallika's suicide and take immediate action against Telangana police and TSPSC.

To recall, TSPSC Group I exams were cancelled twice and now Group 2, which was scheduled to be conducted in the first week of November, has been postponed.