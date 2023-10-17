The standard operating procedures (SoP) already in place for schools for monsoon season are being adopted, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He said this while talking to the media at Thalavaipalayam village near Thanjavur on October 16 after inaugurating the village panchayat office and fair price shop buildings, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to a question on safety in schools during the rainy season, the minister said the circulars regarding SoPs were already issued. Instructions were issued to monitor the rainwater-soaked compound walls, damaged school buildings, and electricity switchboards, he added.



Further. he added that as many as 17 lakh students studying in 31,000 schools are being benefited under the breakfast scheme.

Monsoon in Jammu

Today, October 17, all private and government schools in Ramban were instructed to be closed today due to incessant rains. Announcing this, Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Mussarat Zia, said all government and private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in Ramban will be closed today.

"In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further, as stated in a report by ANI.