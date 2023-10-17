The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for October 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Zia announced that all government and private schools in Ramban will be closed today, October 17 due to continuous rains. Further, an official said today, October 17 that the National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to incessant rains, as stated in a report by ANI.

Making this announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Deputy Commissioner said movement on NH-44 has been blocked due to incessant rains and asked people to avoid travelling today on the same. "NH-44 blocked at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban due to incessant rains. People are advised to check TCUs for updates and avoid travelling today," Deputy Commissioner Ramban posted on X.

Further, he also informed that in view of continuous rains, all government and private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in Ramban will be closed today. "In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further.



It is predicted by IMD that today, several districts of Jammu and Kashmir will receive isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms, as stated in a report by ANI.