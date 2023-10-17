In a landmark verdict, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with a five-judge bench, delivered a decisive judgment on same-sex marriage, leading to no immediate changes in the Special Marriage Act.

Nonetheless, the court recognised live-in relationships, including those of queer couples. CJI DY Chandrachud emphasised the importance of not encroaching on the legislative domain, leaving the task of enacting laws on marriage to the Parliament and State legislature. However, he stressed that the concept of marriage is not static, asserting that queer individuals have an equal right to form a "union."

Key points from the judgments include:

CJI : Gender of a person is not the same as their sexuality.

CJI : To imagine that queer people exist only in urban and elite spaces is to erase them.