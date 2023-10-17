It's been two days since a 22-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) died in a bike crash on the campus. The deceased's close friend and pillion rider is still critical undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the police said on Monday, October 16. The police said the deceased student's father, who lives in Bihar's Gaya, went into shock after hearing the news about his death and was admitted to a hospital.



Giving details about the accident, the police said that the accident occurred around 2.30 am, on Saturday, October 14, when Anshu Kumar and his 23-year-old friend Vishal Kumar rammed their KTM motorcycle into two other students crossing the road near Godavari Hostel on the campus. While Anshu, who suffered critical injuries on his head, died; Vishal was sent to hospital.



The pedestrians were identified as Sachin Sharma, 25, and Mrigank Yadav, 24 who are students of Master of Arts in (MA) Political Science at JNU. They are also undergoing treatment at the AIIMS.

Preliminary investigation

As per the police, a preliminary investigation has suggested that Anshu was speeding and was not wearing a helmet when the accident took place. Anshu was a native of Bihar's Gaya and was staying in the campus's Sutlej Hostel. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Russian Language from JNU.

Friends speak

A friend of Anshu said such an accident was never heard of on campus. "All students are shocked by the incident," he told PTI. "Anshu had brought this motorcycle from his hometown. He often took it out for a ride on campus without wearing a helmet. But we never heard of him speeding," said the person, who wanted to stay anonymous.

On Sunday, Anshu's mother and other family members came and took his body back to Gaya, where his last rites took place. The police said Vishal is still in critical condition and is in ICU at the AIIMS.



"He is an ex-student of JNU but would often come to meet Anshu. Vishal is presently doing a job somewhere," said his friend. Anshu was an active supporter of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In his memory, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has organised a march on October 16, as stated in a report by PTI.