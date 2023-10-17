From October 15 to October 23, during the ongoing Navratri festivities, no non-vegetarian (chicken) will be served in the mess of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, stated an email from General Secretary of the Board of Hostel Affairs (BOHA) sent to the students of the institute on October 16, Monday.

As per the email, which EdexLive has access to, this decision was made in response to a survey conducted on October 15 at 10.20 am by BOHA. "We have observed that during the Navratri, many students prefer not to have non-vegetarian food in the mess. To ensure that we cater to your preferences appropriately, we kindly request to fill out the attached form. Deadline to fill the form is 8 PM today," stated the email sent to the students of IIT Ropar from the official email ID of General Secretary BOHA, who, as per the email is Harshdeep Singh.

The survey was launched by BOHA to understand if students would like to stop eating non-veg during the month of Navratri, a Hindu festival observed in honour of Goddess Durga.

In the same email was a Google Form link which led to the survey.

Late evening of the same day, it was revealed via another email in the same thread that 454 responses were received, out of which, 74.9% of students agreed that they should refrain from eating chicken while 25.1% did not want to do so. This was shared by BOHA.

In about an hour on the same day, the survey was re-opened. "As many students wont able to fill form, I am again opening form till 11:59 am..The final decision would be taken after that," stated the email.

As many as 663 responses were received this time around, 72.5% wanted to eat only veg food while 27.5% were against it.

At last, the email declared, "As per majority decision, we wont be having chicken this week. Guys I hope everyone can understand and can adjust for 1 week."

A student of IIT Ropar, on the condition of anonymity, reveals that this 'only-veg during Navratri' decision was also implemented when a few students were still at the transit campus last year. Now that they are on the main campus, this move has been implemented by the BOHA again.

The student also reveals that the buzz around separate dining spaces for vegetarians and non-vegetarians has been doing the rounds for a while now. "In fact, the students contesting for elections of General Secretary mentioned in their manifestos that they will advocate for separate dining spaces," claims the student, who also questioned the non-transparent way in which the survey was conducted.

The provision for "fasting food" (food eaten during Navratri) has always been there, but it is only this year that they have decided to stop serving non-vegetarian food. "Students who eat chicken mind their own business and people who eat paneer eat that. So even if during Navratri that system continues, 27.5% would still eat meat and mind their own business. why should anyone stop it?" the student asks.

It may be recalled that at IIT Bombay hostel mess, separate dining spaces have been designated. A student, who sat with non-veg food at a table designated for vegetarians only, was fined Rs 10,000.

IIT Hyderabad also proposed the inclusion of a separate veg-only dining hall in one of its messes.