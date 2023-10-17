Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 16 said the state government is extending healthcare services to every house by establishing medical colleges in each district. Speaking on this, Khattar said that previous governments in the state had established six medical colleges before 2014, providing a total of 700 MBBS seats. But now in the year 2023, there are 15 medical colleges in the state with 2,185 MBBS seats.

Disclosing future plans, he said plans are underway to establish eight additional medical colleges in Fatehabad, Sirsa, Charkhi Dadri, and Palwal among other places. Adding more, he said, over the next three to four years, the number of MBBS seats is expected to reach 3,500.

As per an official statement, the medical college, which is to be constructed on a 20-acre plot of land in Sampan Khedi village here at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore, will have 100 MBBS seats and a 500-bed hospital. Further, it added that a target has been set to complete the construction work of this project in the next 30 months, as stated in a report by PTI.

Khattar expressed gratitude to the panchayat and the people of Sampan Khedi for providing 20 acres of land for the college.

Meanwhile, the government is also initiating the setting up of gymnasiums and wellness centres in every village, promoting preventive healthcare in rural areas and reducing the need for hospital visits, as stated in a report by PTI.