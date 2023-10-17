It was a moment of great pride and jubilation for DAV Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha as one of the students Shreyansh Nayak of Class XI bagged the third position among 441 projects which have been displayed in the most prestigious 10th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLPC) of INSPIRE-MANAK. It was held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi from October 9 to October 11, 2023.

Tanmay Kumar Nayak, guide mentor of ATL guided and mentored him in developing the innovative project ‘Automatic Straw Processing and Packaging Machine for Oyster Mushroom’, stated a press release for the institute.

Further, Shreyansh will also participate in the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) in Rashtrapati Bhavan. He would also have the proud privilege to showcase his project in Japan.

The student was also greeted and inspired by Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Government of India.

There are five projects in total from Odisha to receive this stature. All the scientific heads of these projects were also greeted by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), State Project Director, Anupam Saha.

Principal Ipsita Das and Chairman Santosh Upadhyay conveyed their warm greetings and congratulations to Shreyansh and his family.