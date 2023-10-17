The vigilance department in Bihar has issued lists of tainted officers and employees with the education department having the highest numbers. The report of the vigilance department is based on the parameters, including the number of FIRs, charge sheets, departmental actions and other violations against the officers and employees.

Accordingly, the vigilance department sends the reports to every department, following which, the promotion of the employees and officers are being decided. The employees and officers of every department get a promotion in the second half of every year and the vigilance department issues lists of tainted and honest officers, as stated in a report by IANS.

The highest numbers of tainted officers are in the education department while the lowest are in the fire and sports departments. Interestingly, the education department has the highest allocations of budget.

As per the vigilance list, the number of tainted officers in each department are:

Education - 935

Panchayati Raj - 330

General Administration - 245

Home Ministry - 235

Revenue - 190

Rural Development -130

Urban Development and Housing - 128

Power- 120

Water Resource- 113

Road Construction - 81

Food Supply - 77

The least number of tainted officers are in these departments.

Law - 2

Basic education infrastructure - 2

Fire brigade - 1 and

Sports department - 1