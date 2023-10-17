Published: 17th October 2023
Bihar education department has 935 tainted officers; vigilance dept issues list
The highest numbers of tainted officers are in the education department while the lowest are in the fire and sports departments
The vigilance department in Bihar has issued lists of tainted officers and employees with the education department having the highest numbers. The report of the vigilance department is based on the parameters, including the number of FIRs, charge sheets, departmental actions and other violations against the officers and employees.
Accordingly, the vigilance department sends the reports to every department, following which, the promotion of the employees and officers are being decided. The employees and officers of every department get a promotion in the second half of every year and the vigilance department issues lists of tainted and honest officers, as stated in a report by IANS.
The highest numbers of tainted officers are in the education department while the lowest are in the fire and sports departments. Interestingly, the education department has the highest allocations of budget.
As per the vigilance list, the number of tainted officers in each department are:
Education - 935
Panchayati Raj - 330
General Administration - 245
Home Ministry - 235
Revenue - 190
Rural Development -130
Urban Development and Housing - 128
Power- 120
Water Resource- 113
Road Construction - 81
Food Supply - 77
The least number of tainted officers are in these departments.
Law - 2
Basic education infrastructure - 2
Fire brigade - 1 and
Sports department - 1