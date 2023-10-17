Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Kesali Apparao, has cautioned both private and government school authorities that it is mandated to follow Dussehra vacations, as notified by the Department of School Education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the chairperson stated that stringent actions will be taken against those who violate the instructions by commencing either offline or online classes. While addressing the media at the commission's office in Mangalagiri, Apparao observed that the commission has received complaints from a few districts that a few schools are neglecting the instructions issued by the rules and regulations of the government in case of holidays.

Additionally, he was worried that a few schools have overburdened students with homework during holidays. In contrast, few other corporate schools are commencing online classes.

Complaint numbers

Rao advised that if anyone wants to raise complaints against these schools, they can do so via the toll-free number 1902 or 0863 2444270 or the state child rights commission's number 7702979797 or drop an email at apscpcr2018@gmail.com. This is in case anyone notes that schools are commencing online or offline classes or online examinations for children during vacations.

The chairperson also informed that stern vigilance will be observed by the mandal and district-level officials of the education department to identify and take necessary action against those who run classes during holidays, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.