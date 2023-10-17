AMET has been renamed as Amrita Common Aptitude Test (ACAT) and the registrations for it are still open. The exam is a gateway to admissions for MBA 2024. In a press release shared by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, it was informed that the registration for the national-level entrance test started on September 27 and is scheduled to end on December 31, 2023.

The entrance test for the Amrita School of Business offers MBA Programmes in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi campuses. Further, giving more details about the entrance test, the release read, "The entrance examination, which will be a computer-based test, will be held in 40 centres across the country."

Who will be eligible?

Candidates having an undergraduate (UG) degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognised by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) with a minimum 50% aggregate in Classes X, XII and undergraduate (UG) are eligible to apply. Students in their final year can also apply, subject to the completion of their examinations and viva-versa, if any, before June 30, 2024, it added.

The total duration of the test is 150 minutes and the total marks are 100. While three marls are accorded for the correct answer, there is a negative marking of minus one for the wrong answer. Also, there are four sections which consist of 25 questions each.

The four sections are:

Verbal reasoning and language comprehension

Data interpretation and analysis

General knowledge of Indian and global scenarios

Quantitative aptitude