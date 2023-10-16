New Zealand cricket players met school students at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium under the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) initiative on October 15, Sunday. Around 58 students interacted with the Kiwi players who are availing sports training from Greater Chennai Corporation and Smart City Project Limited, as stated in a report by ANI.

New Zealand star players like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Mark Chapman were seen training the students on how to bowl, bat and field. Following the event, Chapman said that the initiative was awesome and it gave the players an excuse to get out of the hotel and do something other than train, and play. The Kiwi batsman added that hope they can inspire the next generation of players.

Speaking to the media, Chapman said, "It is really nice to give back to some kids. We hope we can inspire the next generation of players."

In New Zealand's previous match at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, the Kiwis played against Bangladesh and won by eight wickets. The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also played a stellar knock of 78 runs after coming back from injury.



However, he had to retire in the middle of the second inning after he fractured his left thumb while batting. In their upcoming match, New Zealand will square off against Afghanistan on October 18, Wednesday in Chennai, as stated in ANI.