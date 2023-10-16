Today, October 16, the University Grants Commission (UGC) launched the UGC India WhatsApp Channel to stay connected to all stakeholders. Announcing this, a communique from UGC said this launch marks a significant leap towards democratising access to crucial information in the realm of higher education.

With regards to this, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel is a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape. By embracing technology and utilising a widely used platform, the UGC is modernising its communication strategy and enabling stakeholders to navigate the information on higher education in real-time. This initiative sets a precedent for leveraging digital tools to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in education governance.”

This innovative initiative ensures that a diverse array of stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), educators, students, and others, can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips. Stating that the key advantage of this initiative is inclusivity, the communique said, "Recognising that not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, the WhatsApp Channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience."

"With the WhatsApp Channel, stakeholders can receive timely information on policy changes, educational reforms, and other critical updates as they unfold. This immediacy enhances transparency and allows institutions, educators, and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, fostering a more agile and informed educational ecosystem," the communique added.