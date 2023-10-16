The recent death of 23-year-old Pravallika in Telangana gave rise to unrest among the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I aspirants, unemployed youth and opposition political parties. Today, a Congress party leader Judson Bakka wrote to the Chief Electoral Officier (CEO) Vikas Raj demanding a committee to probe Pravallika's suicide and take immediate action against Telangana police and TSPSC.

Refuting the justifications of Information Technology (IT) Minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana police that the deceased has not appeared for any group exams, Judson attached a copy of Pravallika's hall ticket.

Mentioning the cause of death, the Congress leader in the letter mentioned that Pravallika "was frustrated with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 2 exams having been postponed in view of the coming Assembly elections hanged herself in her hostel room at Ashok Nagar on 13/10/2023 night."

He said that Pravallika's character was assassinated when the Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Chikkadpalli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said that she died due to personal reasons. he further alleged that the police are working under the directions of Minister KT Rama Rao and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

To recall, TSPSC Group I exams were cancelled twice and now Group 2, which was scheduled to be conducted in the first week of November, has been postponed.