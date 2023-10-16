Students are urging Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to commence classes for diploma courses for the academic year immediately, reports The New Indian Express.

"Except for diploma courses, classes for undergraduate courses have been held in TNAU's affiliated and constituent colleges from last month," shared a student, K Arvind in Theni, while speaking to The New Indian Express.

The student shared that the diploma courses classes haven't begun yet. "Particularly, with the TNAU admission process for diploma courses underway, the management of TNAU did not announce the date of opening for the diploma courses," he said.

The student feared that once the delayed classes do begin, professors and lecturers might try to cover the portion in a hurry and as a result, students might miss out on learning and not perform well in the semester examinations.

C Moorthy from Coimbatore, a parent, asked TNAU to commence the admission process in advance at least for the next academic year.

It may be noted that there are 1,200 seats when it comes to diploma courses at seven constituent colleges and ten affiliated private colleges.

When The New Indian Express reached out to TNAU, an official informed that as there were seats vacant when it comes to diploma courses the admission process is still underway and the particulars regarding the date of class commencement will be out this week.