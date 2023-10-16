The death by suicide of 23-year-old Pravallika, who was preparing for public exams, has enraged several student groups and young aspirants in Hyderabad, Telangana. They are calling the suicide "‘an act tantamount to a crime committed by the government", stated a report in The New Indian Express.

While the Students' Federation of India (SFI) State Committee asked for justice for the family of the deceased, the student group also pointed out the inadequacy when it comes to planning exams by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). They asserted that the repeated cancellation and flawed examination process have led to this state where aspirants who spent resources studying in coaching centres now feel dejected.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raised slogans like "KCR Hatha" and "Telangana Bachao", during the protest. They burnt a car tyre and vehemently chanted slogans.

The frustration is apparent among various student organisations.

The plight of unemployed individuals, despite their financial sacrifices and unwavering dedication to pursuing government jobs, has gone unnoticed, say student groups and ask the government where their priorities are. They ask if their focus is more on securing power or securing jobs for the youth of Telangana, stated The New Indian Express.