In a fatal bike accident, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) lost his life leaving three others injured. Giving details about this on October 15, Sunday, the police said a student of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University was killed while three others were injured in an accident inside the campus involving a two-wheeler.

As per officials, in the early morning of Sunday, October 15, information regarding an accident in JNU was received from the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Vasant Kunj police station (located in North Delhi). Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, as stated in a report by ANI.

Further, police said that the two men including the deceased were on a two-wheeler when they rammed into two pedestrians near the Godavari Bus Stop on the JNU campus. The student, identified as Anshu Kumar, was declared brought dead by the doctors at AIIMS.

While, the deceased's friend, Vishal Kumar, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Two pedestrians, Sachin and Mrigank Yadav, were also injured in the accident and are also undergoing treatment, the police informed.

Deceased student

The deceased student identified as Anshu Kumar was a first-year student of the Russian language at JNU and he was residing at Satluj hostel.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered regarding the matter under the relevant sections of the law, said the police adding that a further probe is underway, as stated in a report by ANI.