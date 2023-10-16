The police have detained the protestors of Jawaharlal Nehru University's All India Students Association (JNU-AISA) as the members were staging a Citizens' Vigil today, October 16, at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, extending solidarity to the resistance of the people of Palestine in the face of war declared by Israel

Giving details about this, National President of AISA, N Sai Balaji, alleged, "Delhi Police has not allowed the protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine to happen. They have detained all protesters. This is highly condemnable and questions Modi govt policy towards democracy and the people of Palestine."

Adding more to this, another member of the AISA unit, Neha shared, "More than 100 people have been detained from Jantar Mantar and are being denied information about where we are being taken." Further, "We appeal to the friends in civil society to demand the immediate release of all detained citizens," the member stressed.

Similarly, a student of Delhi University, Manik, has been allegedly detained by the Delhi police. As per a video shared by the student with the media, he alleges that the police have forcefully detained him in an empty police van without any reason. Despite not being a part of any demonstration, the student alleges that he was forcefully detained.

"Citizens of Delhi standing in support of the cause of Palestinian Resistance and against Israeli apartheid and war were brutally beaten up and detained by the war peddling Modi's Delhi Police. The citizens had come out tomorrow to demand an immediate end to the current large-scale genocidal attack of the Israeli government ongoing in Palestine," the member of AISA Unit Neha shared with the media.