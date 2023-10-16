Industries and Information Technologies (IT) Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao has received an invitation for a 'fireside chat' at the 21st edition of the India Conference at Harvard University on February 18, 2024 in Boston, US. The conference's theme is "India Rising: Business, Economy and Culture", as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The invite read, "Your influential leadership and instrumental role in fostering Telangana's recent growth, effectively positioning Telangana as an appealing destination for investments, serves as a great source of inspiration for us." Expressing happiness, the minister said that the conference would be a great platform to showcase Telangana's progressive policies and also highlight the opportunities the state offers in various sectors.

The conference will showcase the progress India has made over the last few years and the potential it has as an emerging global power.

Student-run event

The India Conference at Harvard University is one of the largest student-run events in the US. Additionally, it attracts over 1,000 members from the Indian diaspora including students, academics, business leaders and policy experts.

To recall, ministers, business leaders, academics and cultural icons, namely, Azim Premji, Amartya Sen and Anamika Khanna are a few icons from India who were invited as speakers in the past, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.