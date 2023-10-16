About two students died on their way to school today, October, Monday, 16 in Uttar Pradesh. The police said the two students were on their way to school travelling on the motorcycle which was hit by a speeding truck from behind. The father of one of the deceased children was riding the motorcycle, they said, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per the police, Aarzoo and Gaurav, both residents of Nayabans village under Syana police station, died in the accident. "On October 16, Gaurav's father was taking them, both students of Class IX, to a private school on his motorcycle, when he was hit by a truck from behind near a turn. The driver of the truck is absconding," the police said.

Giving more details, Circle Officer (CO) of Syana, Bhaskar Kumar, disclosed that the tragic accident took place at 7.30 am. "The students were seriously injured, while Gaurav's father sustained minor injuries. The injured children were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors," the CO said. Further, he added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased blocked the road, demanding financial assistance from the administration. They later lifted the blockade after being pacified by the police and district administration. The sub-divisional magistrate of Syana Priyanka Goel said financial assistance will be provided by the administration as per the rules, as stated in a report by PTI.