A 42-year-old government primary school principal in the Shahjahanpur area of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested on charges of making obscene gestures towards a Class V female student, said officials, according to a report by PTI.

The accused, Aasif Jamal, holds the position of principal at a government primary school operating under the jurisdiction of the Roza Police Station, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

As per the report, the incident was brought to light on Friday, October 13, when the family of the girl lodged a complaint alleging that the principal had behaved inappropriately with her in the classroom and had given her Rs 10 in an attempt to keep her silent.

They said when they went to the school to inquire about the principal, other students also came up with similar tales of harassment.

As a result, the principal has been suspended and is facing charges under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, according to the police.

Basic Education Officer Ranveer Singh said that a villager had notified him of the incident on Friday prompting him to visit the school and speak with both the headmaster and girls studying there.

Singh further said that a three-member committee, including a female member, has been formed to investigate the matter, following which, appropriate departmental actions will be taken.