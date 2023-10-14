Union Minister Giriraj Singh has condemned the Bihar government for scheduling a training programme for school teachers during Durga Puja, which extends until October 21, stating that it goes against the religious sentiments of Hindu educators, reports PTI.

He met with Governor Rajendra Arlekar to voice his opposition to the Nitish Kumar government's decision to hold residential teacher training during Durga Puja, describing the directive as a "Tughlaqi farman."

"The decision to hold residential training of teachers during Durga Puja by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of the Education Department is against the religious sentiments of Hindu teachers. It is a Tughlaqi farman of the Bihar government. We will not allow this to happen. I met the governor today and sought his intervention into the matter," said the firebrand BJP leader.

A circular issued by SCERT Director Sajjan R on October 12 instructs district education officers to conduct a six-day residential teacher training programme starting from October 16.

Numerous teachers' organisations have objected to the circular, stating that the training schedule will "deprive us of Durga Puja holidays that will start from October 17 in most of the districts".

According to PTI, Singh referred to the SCERT's circular as “autocratic”.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav are patronising the Popular Front of India (PFI) even though it has been banned. The PFI is spreading its base in several districts of Bihar and indulging in anti-India activities in Purnea, Katihar and Kishanganj, but the state government is maintaining a stoic silence," the BJP MP alleged.

He further accused the Mahagathbandhan government of practising “appeasement” politics, states the report.

"The government should immediately withdraw the circular as it is against the religious sentiments of Hindu teachers," Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Primary Teachers' Association Convenor Raju Singh told PTI.

"How can those teachers, who observe fast during Navratri, which starts from October 15, attend the six-day residential training of SCERT? They will be deprived of the Durga Puja holidays which start from October 17," he said.

The SCERT "must withdraw the circular immediately that affects the sentiments of around 14,000 government teachers in the state", he said.