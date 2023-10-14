Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep sorrow over the suicide of a young woman aspirant over lack of jobs today, Saturday, October 14, called for a report within 48 hours from the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and the secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), reports PTI.

The governor conveyed her condolences to the grieving family of Pravallika, a 23-year-old who was preparing for government job recruitment examinations.

The untimely demise of Pravallika is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, a Raj Bhavan press communique said, as per the PTI report.

"In this particular case, it has come to the Governor's attention that Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which had been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)," it said.

In response to this incident, she instructed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Secretary of TSPSC to provide a detailed report within 48 hours regarding Pravallika's suicide.

Soundararajan, while deeply saddened by the loss of such a promising young life, remains committed to addressing the issues raised by this tragic incident, it said.

Furthermore, the governor urged all unemployed youth not to lose hope and to exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment. She assured them of her unwavering support in their quest to achieve their employment objectives.

Pravallika allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, October 13 and this sparked outrage among government job aspirants against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana.