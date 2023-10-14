In a turn of events, the Chikkadpally police state that Pravallika died by suicide after her boyfriend cheated on her by committing to another marriage, reports The New Indian Express. To recall, Pravallika from Warangal, who came to Hyderabad to attend coaching classes for competitive exams, hanged herself to death in her hostel room. It was being reported that she did so over repeated cancellation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams.

The suicide of the 23-year-old was followed by protests outside her hostel at Ashok Nagar, staged by hundreds of students including politicians accusing the government of failing to provide jobs. The police had to rush to clear the protest site.

According to the report by The New Indian Express, the police managed to clear the protestors at the site by 3 am. Following that, the autopsy was done and the body was moved to Warangal for her funeral. The Chikkadpally police officers said that the case would be altered to a cheating case against her alleged boyfriend and cases against stone pelting during the protest, states the report.

Pravallika was living in Brindavan Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar. She joined a coaching centre to prepare for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group II exam. It was earlier alleged that she took the extreme step as she was unable to get any job. Online reports also stated that the young woman, who aspired to be a civil servant, was distressed about the repeated cancellation of public exams. Hence, she took her own life.