The President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, A Revanth Reddy, and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha engaged in a heated exchange of words on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, Saturday, October 14, concerning the alleged suicide of a female job aspirant in Hyderabad, reports PTI.

According to PTI, in response to a tweet by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was conveying greetings for the 'Bathukamma' floral festival and sharing related songs, Revanth Reddy questioned whether she could not hear the suffering of Pravallika, the job aspirant who tragically took her own life due to the "mismanagement in conducting recruitment tests."

Pravallika allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday, October 13, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS government.

Kavitha countered the PCC chief by stating that she celebrates Bathukamma while also empathising with individuals like Pravallika.

She questioned whether it was Reddy's intention to politicise this tragic suicide instead of expressing sympathy, emphasising that no parent should have to face such a situation.

It is Congress which is playing games with the lives of the unemployed by trying to stall notifications for job recruitment, she alleged. However, it is to the credit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he filled up lakhs of job vacancies by breaking the conspiracies of Congress, she claimed.

Was it not senior Congress leader D Sridhar Babu in the assembly and Revanth Reddy himself on X who had sought the postponement of the Group II services exam, she asked.

Revanth Reddy's anguish is false, alleged Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, reports PTI.

In response, the Congress leader sarcastically asked Kavitha if her definition of filling up jobs included her own appointment as an MLC after losing in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also questioned whether filling up jobs entailed the leakage of question papers for recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the failure to conduct Intermediate exams (XI and XII).