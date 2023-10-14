Drishti IAS Founder Vikas Divyakirti was seen praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a viral video clip circulating on social media. The clip is an excerpt from his interview with BBC News Hindi, released today, October 14, where he shares his views on elections, Modi-Rahul-Kejriwal, and Civil Services.

In the clip, Divyakirti is heard saying, "Rahul Gandhi's image has been unfairly tarnished. I believe he is a wise individual, and over the years, he has demonstrated his intelligence. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a commendable initiative."

A user on X shared the clip, stating, “This is Vikas Divyakirti, UPSC Top Leading Professor. He says that Rahul Gandhi image was tranished but he is very intelligence with good politician. Bharat jodo Yatra totally changed Rahul Gandhi ji image. Watch the video!”

Vikas Divyakirti is a prominent figure in the field of coaching for the Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) and is well-known for his teaching expertise.

A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, he successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt in 1996. Despite working at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he left his job to establish Drishti IAS in Delhi in 1999.

Divyakirti is also an alumnus of Delhi University, where he completed his BA, MA, and PhD in Hindi Literature.