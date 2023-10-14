The suicide case Dr Sugirtha Sivakumar, a 27-year-old resident doctor in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), multiple sources who were close to the deceased informed.

Dr Sugirtha, a second-year postgraduate resident doctor of Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Kulasekharam died by suicide one week ago on Friday, October 7. The deceased cited the cause of death in her suicide note as sexual harassment, mental and physical abuse, and toxicity allegedly meted out by the Head of the Department (HoD) of Anesthesiology and two other seniors at the college.

In another latest update, HoD Dr Paramasivan was arrested by the Kulasekharam police in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment of suicide yesterday, October 13.

As per reports, the private medical college had also suspended Dr Paramasivan and two other doctors, Dr Harish and Dr Preethi, who were also named by the student in the suicide note as having shown 'senior toxicity'.

The incident led to an uproar among the medical fraternity, also receiving support from several student associations and political parties.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), on October 11, also issued a letter to the college seeking a detailed report in relation to the suicide case. The commission has asked the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to conduct an independent enquiry into the allegations of sexual and mental harassment and publish a report within 15 days.