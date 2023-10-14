Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in India have the right to pursue higher education on an equal basis with other students. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 mandates that all institutions of higher education that receive government aid must reserve not less than 5% seats for PwDs.

Benefits of admission to Indian universities for PwDs.

PwDs who are admitted to Indian universities enjoy a number of benefits, including:

- Reservation of seats: PwDs are reserved 5% of seats in all government-aided universities

- Age relaxation: PwDs are also eligible for an age relaxation of up to five years for admission to universities and other educational institutions. This gives them more time to prepare for their entrance exams and complete their education.

- Fee concessions: Many universities offer fee concessions to PwDs. This can be a significant financial relief for students from low-income families

- Accessible campus infrastructure: Universities are required to make their campuses accessible to PwDs. This includes providing ramps, lifts, accessible toilets, and other necessary facilities

- Academic support: Universities are also required to provide academic support to PwDs. This may include providing scribes, readers, or other assistive devices during exams.

How to apply for admission to Indian universities as a PwD

PwDs who are interested in pursuing higher education in India should contact the university or college of their choice to learn more about the specific admission requirements and support services that are available.

In general, PwDs will need to submit the following documents when applying for admission to an Indian university:

- A copy of their disability certificate

- A copy of their academic transcripts

- A copy of their entrance exam scores (if required)

- A letter of recommendation from a doctor or other professional who can attest to their disability

PwDs may also be required to attend a personal interview with the university admissions committee. During this interview, they will be able to discuss their disability and how the university can provide them with the necessary support services.

Challenges faced by PwDs in pursuing higher education in India

Despite the progress that has been made in recent years, PwDs in India still face a number of challenges in pursuing higher education. These challenges include:

- Lack of awareness: Many people, including PwDs themselves, are not aware of the rights and opportunities that are available to them in higher education

- Financial constraints: The cost of higher education can be a barrier for PwDs from low-income families

- Inaccessible campus infrastructure: Many university campuses are not fully accessible to PwDs

- Lack of academic support: Some universities do not provide adequate academic support to PwDs