Today, on October 14, at 5 pm, the All India Other Backward Class Students Association (AIOBCSA) of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), is hosting a photo exhibition at the Shopping Complex South (South ShopCom) on campus.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the student organisation announced the event with a poster at 10.40 am today, stating, “Happening today at University of Hyderabad. We will display factsheets on injustice happening to OBC, SC, and STs in various domains. The flyers were designed by @nethrapal, @KARUNANIDHYG1 and @gowdkiran.”

The event, as depicted on the AIOBCSA poster, is titled "Unveiling Injustice: Data-Driven Representation of Marginalized Communities". The flyer goes further to emphasise, "Representation of SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and OBC communities across various domains".

The poster also features two preview samples of what can be expected at the exhibition. One of them, titled "The Pain of Merit", uses graphs and other details to illustrate the underrepresentation of SC, ST, and OBC candidates at the level of professors in central universities. It states, "Just 6.9% for SC, 1.5% for ST, 4.1% for OBC in 45 central universities at the level of professors." The poster includes three distinct graphs for a visual depiction of representation at the Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor levels.