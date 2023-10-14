The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad in collaboration with INYAS under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, organised the Model G20 Award Ceremony which celebrates the remarkable achievements of youngsters all across the country, stated in a press release by the institute. This was organised at Technology Research Park (TRP), IIT Hyderabad.

The guests included Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India as chief guest and K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India as the guest of honour. Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof BS Murty, was also present.

Prof Chandrasekhar Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy) shared with the audience their six-month journey of the Model G20 and Prof Rajendra Singh Dhaka, IIT Delhi and Chair-INYAS has delivered the vote of thanks.

Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "In the spirit of our motto, 'Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity', IIT Hyderabad is deeply honoured to be a driving force in the Model G20 Award Ceremony. This event embodies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence among young leaders who are working tirelessly to address global challenges."

Sanjay K Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said, "This initiative is truly exceptional, particularly in the context of the National Education Policy's emphasis on multidisciplinary education."

The seven winners are and what they won for are:

1) Divyansh Joshi, Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for Women Empowerment

2) Sourav Jyoti Baishya, College of Agriculture, Agricultural University, Assam for Lifestyle for Environment

3) Sumirini Puppala IMS & SUM Hospital, Siksha'O' Anusandhan University, Odisha for Progress on Sustainable Development Goals

4) Sushree Sangeeta Behera, Samanta Chandrasekhar College, Puri, Odisha for Climate change and its impact

5) Hitaishi Chakravarty KD Dental College and Hospital, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh for Transforming aspirations into actions for a better and more sustainable world

6) Anaya Degloorkar ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, Telangana for Revitalising Global Governance

7) Malvika Jayakumar, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Maharashtra for Circular Economy and Lifestyle for Environment