The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), today, Saturday, October 14, released a notice regarding fake admission forms circulating on social media.

A copy of ‘Application-cum-admission Form for MD/MS/DNB/MDS Course of 50% Government Seat Quota/ Nominated Quota' has been making rounds on the internet which claims that seats will be allotted on a nomination basis by payment of fees under nominated/state quota.

“General public is hereby informed that the Application-cum-admission Form given below is ‘FAKE’ and has not been issued by MCC or DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services). MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further mentioned that no letters are issued by MCC or DGHS to successful candidates. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at the allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the MCC said in an official notice on Thursday.

It also stressed that the committee does not host any website other than www.mcc.nic.in. Candidates should beware of fake emails such as approvals@adg-edu.in and admissions@mohfw-gov.co.in .

The MCC further urged students and parents not to circulate the fake forms adding that strict legal action might be initiated if someone is found to be circulating this or any such fake form.